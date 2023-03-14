Kids stuff: Self-expression is key!

Emma Berger-Singer, owner of Asheville Kids Yoga & Art, discusses the benefits of yoga for young children.

What role do yoga and movement play for young children?

Yoga and mindful movement for children is not only a fun way for them to strengthen and move their bodies; it also offers many therapeutic benefits. Moving through yoga postures, breathwork and guided meditations helps children develop self-awareness, mind/body connections and release stored energy. Children often leave a one-on-one session or group class with many tools for self-exploration and self-expression.

What is your favorite thing about working with kids?

Children have a fresh perspective and willingness to try new things. They are often uninhibited and open to the many creative ways we explore yoga and mindfulness. I love being able to empower children to learn these tools and skills for self-regulation, social/emotional growth and confidence in their minds and bodies through yoga, movement and mindfulness.

What have you learned from the kids you work with?

Children have taught me to never take myself too seriously, that anything can be a form of play and that self-expression is one of the most important gifts we can offer the world. I’ve also learned that we are never too young (or too old) to incorporate therapeutic practices into our daily life.