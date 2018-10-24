By Able Allen, Virginia Daffron, David Floyd and Daniel Walton

Welcome Mountain Xpress’ 2018 general election voter guide. We’ve asked pertinent questions of all the local candidates, and now the choice is yours. At Xpress, we believe a well-informed voter considers more than a candidate’s party affiliation, making choices based on a leader’s character, values and answers to tough questions.

While party politics remain a critical force, more and more voters are registering as unaffiliated, rather than as a member of one of the two major parties.

No matter where you are in WNC, your vote counts. For information about early voting or your registration visit Buncombe County Elections Services.

Click the links below to see candidates’ answers:

Buncombe County Commission Districts; the same lines define N.C House of Representatives Districts 115, 116 and 117, corresponding with districts 1, 2 and 3 respectively. Map from Buncombe County Election Services

U.S. House of Representatives District 10 (Charlotte to Asheville)

U.S. House of Representatives District 11 (West of Asheville)

N.C. Senate District 48 (Transylvania, Henderson and Buncombe Counties)

N.C. Senate District 49 (Buncombe County)

N.C. House of Representatives District 114 (Asheville)

N.C. House of Representatives District 115 (Eastern Buncombe County)

N.C. House of Representatives District 116 (Western Buncombe County)

N.C. House of Representatives District 117 (Henderson County)

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 1 (Asheville)(Unopposed)

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 2 (Eastern Buncombe County)

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 3 (Western Buncombe County)

Buncombe County Sheriff

Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Buncombe County District Attorney and Buncombe County Clerk of Court (Unopposed)

District 28 Superior and District Court Judges (Buncombe County)(Unopposed)

Buncombe County Board of Education(Unopposed)