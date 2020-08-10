No weekend COVID-19 safety citations for Buncombe restaurants

After announcing a plan to crack down on restaurants violating COVID-19 safety guidelines last week, city and county officials have yet to issue any citations to area businesses. Stacey Wood, Buncombe County Health and Human Services spokesperson, confirmed the lack of penalties in an Aug. 10 email to Xpress.

Over the weekend, a task force consisting of public health officials, Asheville Police officers, members of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department, city and county fire marshals, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and members of the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association observed and visited local restaurants based on prior reports of non-compliance with COVID-19 public health guidelines, Wood said in an email to Xpress.

The task force observed some restaurant areas where people were not social distancing without face coverings, Wood said, and some discrepancies related to signage. She did not specify which restaurants the task force had visited.

“Most of these situations were addressed with establishments, and the task force members were able to provide resources on the spot, which brought them into compliance,” she said. “Overall, we are seeing a high level of compliance and a willingness to quickly come into compliance when there is a requirement not being met.”

The task force will present its findings later this week in a memorandum to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, Wood said.

NC sees lowest new daily COVID-19 cases since early June

North Carolina reported just 626 new cases of the coronavirus on Aug. 10 — the lowest daily total since June 2, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number represents roughly a quarter of the 2,481 new cases reported as the state’s highest one-day increase to date on July 18.

State health officials have made a direct correlation between the drop and the institution of a statewide face covering requirement on June 26, said Gov. Roy Cooper, at an Aug. 5 press conference. Roughly three weeks after masks became mandatory, the number of new COVID-19 cases began to stabilize, he explained.

The state’s overall COVID-19 testing numbers have also dropped: Over the last month, the three days on which the fewest tests took place occurred within the last week. However, the positivity rate of those tests has also declined steadily over the past month, reaching a low point of 5% on Aug. 9. The World Health Organization recommends that states should remain at a 5% positivity rate or lower for 14 days before reopening.

The trends are moving in the right direction, Cooper said, but there’s still much to be done to contain the virus. “Stable is good, but decreasing is better,” he noted. “While we’re seeing stabilization, it doesn’t mean we can let up.”

In other news