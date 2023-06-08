Redux: ASC selects Maggie Fehrman as superintendent

The Asheville City Board of Education named Maggie Fehrman as superintendent of the school district during a special called meeting June 8.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Asheville City Schools community. I can’t think of a better place to serve,” Fehrman said during the meeting.

The move comes after Rick Cruz withdrew from the job due to a “family medical emergency” just three weeks after he was selected as incoming superintendent. Fehrman was one of three finalists previously interviewed by the board.

“We are so excited for what she brings to this district — her commitment to our children, her commitment to staff, her long dedication as a public servant and public schools as a teacher, a principal, a superintendent,” Board Chair George Sieburg said during the meeting. “From the first moment when we met her on paper and then on Zoom, how she spoke so passionately about equity in a school system and what that means for our children, is why she has risen to the top.”

According to a June 8 press release from ACS, Fehrman previously served as superintendent in Decatur, Georgia from 2021-2022. Under her leadership, the district achieved an outstanding high school graduation rate of 96.73% and secured the top spot in the state for SAT and ACT performance. Before becoming superintendent, Fehrman served in public education for 23 years as assistant superintendent, executive director of schools, principal, assistant principal and social studies teacher.

“I’m very passionate about public education. I firmly believe that public education is the foundation of our democracy,” Fehrman said. “Our country is founded on and promises freedom, justice, opportunity to everyone, without question or exception. These inalienable rights are extended to everyone regardless of your race, your color, your background, your ethnicity, your gender. Everyone deserves that equal chance. And I believe that we will only achieve this when we are steadfast in ensuring that we remove barriers and provide equitable opportunities for every student to meet their fullest potential.”

Fehrman will replace Interim Superintendent James Causby starting Monday, July 17.

The Asheville school district has had five superintendents over the last ten years. According to a report by WLOS, ACS has spent more than $405,000 on buyouts and search efforts for its last four superintendents alone.

That spending continued this spring when the district paid Summit Search Solutions $30,000 to conduct a superintendent search that yielded 49 applications. Summit guaranteed that it would repeat the search process for free if the superintendent left for any reason during the first year of employment or was terminated or resigned based on performance-related issues within two years on the job, as part of its contract.