Sustaining community: A conversation with local candidate Paul Benjamin

Posted on by Xpress Staff

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ monthlong Sustainability Series, we reached out to all candidates running for Buncombe County Board of Commissioners as well as Asheville City Council. These conversations will appear throughout our four April issues.

Paul Benjamin has many titles: life coach, international consultant, preacher, mentor and author. Come November, the Republican is hoping to add commissioner to the list. Benjamin is running against fellow first-time candidate Jennifer Horton for the open District 1 seat.

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Commissioners vote on policies related to property taxes, zoning, education and more.

Xpress: What misconceptions do community members have about the role of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners?

Benjamin: Most people say they don’t know the role or function of county commissioners. Some believe their responsibility is to raise taxes and establish ordinances to govern the county.

What can local leaders do to promote thoughtful community dialogue about complex and difficult topics such as the opioid crisis, crime, housing and health care? 

Leaders should facilitate and collaborate with practitioners in the community on practical solutions to address these pressing issues in our community. Some key deterrents that hinder a comprehensive solution are who will control the money, which organization will be the fiscal agent and the methodology to mitigate the problems.

What can the city and county do to help small businesses thrive?

The government needs to reduce the taxes and burdensome regulations on families who operate businesses to support their families. Since the police department was defunded, criminals have no fear of being imprisoned for their crimes, vandalism of businesses and terrorizing paying customers. People fear patronizing local businesses because of concerns about being carjacked or accosted while enjoying a meal. Local merchants and the tourist industry are impacted financially. [Editor’s note: In 2020, City Council cut Asheville Police funding by $770,000. That same year, Buncombe County increased its funding for the Sheriff’s Office by 3.5%. Following its 2020 decision, the city has increased funding for APD, including a 6% raise for sworn officers in its 2023-24 budget.]

In your opinion, is it sustainable to operate two school districts? Why or why not? 

With the post-COVID exodus of parents withdrawing their children from the public school system after being disillusioned with the sexually explicit curriculum and violence on campus, a wise person sees what is coming and makes preparations for it. It would be wise to carefully explore the options and feasibility of consolidating certain districts to stop wasting taxpayers’ money.

To learn more about Benjamin, visit avl.mx/dj6.  

One thought on “Sustaining community: A conversation with local candidate Paul Benjamin

  1. Voirdire

    What????
