Thinking green: Ban plastic bags

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
Hartwell Carson

Editor’s note: The following interview is one of several that will be featured throughout this month’s Sustainability series. Be sure to grab each week’s paper to see other community spotlights. 

Hartwell Carson has served as a French Broad riverkeeper with MountainTrue for over a decade.

What’s a local sustainability initiative that you think is going well?

I think the effort by Plastic-Free WNC to ban plastic bags and Styrofoam is on the right track. Asheville would be the first city in North Carolina to pursue such a measure, but across the country over 400 cities, counties and states have taken action to stop plastic waste. The reason this is such a pressing issue is not just the litter that clogs our streams, but the climate impacts associated with producing plastic, the human health impacts from ingesting microplastics and the equity impacts associated with the disposal of plastics. Only about 5% of plastic bags are recycled, and the ones that aren’t are usually dumped in poor communities around the globe.

What is one piece of environmental legislation or policy change that you would like to see Asheville/Buncombe County make?

The plastic ban is a big step forward for our community and would hopefully be the first of many communities in North Carolina to do the same. In addition to the plastic ban, we are pushing the N.C. General Assembly to allocate money to our soil and water conservation districts to help protect water quality by installing fencing for cattle and other best management practices.

How does your organization get its messaging out to the community? 

MountainTrue likes to use every tool in the toolbox to educate our community, but we often use grassroots support to educate our leaders about pressing environmental issues.

Where do you go to enjoy the outdoors?

My favorite conservation is easily the French Broad River. Every section has its own unique characteristics, but my favorite section is upstream of Hot Springs into Tennessee. This section is stunning with cliffs, views and fun whitewater.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.