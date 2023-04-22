Thinking green: Creating intergenerational knowledge

Xero Koffsky is a sophomore at Warren Wilson College, currently majoring in creative writing and minoring in global studies. Koffsky is involved in the college’s Critical Services Microgrid Group and works on sustainable energy projects with Dave Ellum, the dean of land resources.

What sustainability initiative at your school are you most proud of?

This may be a tad bit biased, but I am most proud of the solar initiative. It started with the solar cart conversion project, but that is just the start. I wish I could say more, but I will say this: The ideas and conversations being had are exciting and make me curious about what is to come in the future.

How is your generation’s approach to sustainability different from that of other generations?

I would like to believe that my generation is more open to new ideas and approaches when it comes to overall sustainability. I feel as though my generation is trying their collective best to develop and work with people from past generations, learn their knowledge and try and use it with the new technologies at our disposal to try and generate better sustainability practices.

What is one step people in WNC can take to promote sustainability?

One way people in WNC could promote sustainability is to simply do it. What I mean by this is if you ever have the want to add a solar panel to your house or start a personal garden, turn that idea and want into reality. Talk about it, either with friends or family; go to your local government and try to make the change you wish to see in your community.

Is the educational system doing enough to inform people about long-term environmental concerns like climate change?

I would like to say that the educational system is doing enough, but I personally do not feel that is the case. I would love it if each person could understand the concerns of climate change. I would love to see schools readily teaching the current generations and the next generations about the concerns so that we can all come together to try and change the world for the better, hopefully lessening the impact of climate change.