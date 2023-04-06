Thinking green: Make environmental issues go viral!

Dareck Luebbert is a senior at Mars Hill University. He is the co-leader of the university’s Environmental Actions Club and is passionate about bringing awareness about environmental issues through social media.

What sustainability initiative at your school are you most proud of?

I am most proud of starting up a new activity in the school on food waste and trying to make students aware about just how much food they grab and throw away.

How is your generation’s approach to sustainability different from that of other generations?

Over time, there has not been much movement about saving or preserving our planet. I feel like our generation is more prone to help because we are sensitive and care more since we have the technology to show the world what we can do with sustainability.

What is one step people in WNC can take to promote sustainability?

Broadcasting the issue more on social media. Nearly everyone everywhere is using their phone. The new “wave” is TikTok and Instagram reels to share messages.

Is the educational system doing enough to inform people about long-term environmental concerns like climate change?

No, the only reason it would even be mentioned in a classroom is if the personal opinions of the professor are strong enough to want to encourage the people around them.