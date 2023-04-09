Thinking green: Stronger tree protection

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Alison Ormsby

Alison Ormsby is the director of sustainability and lecturer in environmental studies at UNC Asheville.

What’s a local sustainability initiative that you think is going well?

At UNC Asheville, we have a wonderful grounds department that cares for our native habitat. We’ve been recognized as a Tree Campus USA and Bee Campus USA. We have a “bee hotel” on campus, right next to a pollinator meadow. We connect our curriculum to these wonderful outdoor spaces.

What is one piece of environmental legislation or policy change that you would like to see Asheville/Buncombe County make?

I believe that our city and county really need to safeguard our natural environment and the tree cover we already have. This will make us more climate resilient and avoid future flooding and rising temperatures. Having a stronger tree protection policy is the first step. (On a smaller scale, implementing a curbside compost collection program would also be great.)

What is your university’s preferred method for educating the community about its environmental mission?

At UNC Asheville, sustainability is infused in many places. Our student-run Student Environmental Center coordinates the weeklong Greenfest programming every spring and fall in collaboration with many departments. We also have a sustainability certificate program, open to all majors. We educate through many different events and locations — our campus gardens, invited speakers, social media, etc.

Where do you go to enjoy the outdoors?

UNC Asheville connects with the Reed Creek Greenway and Botanical Gardens. It’s wonderful to be able to take students on a walking field trip.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.