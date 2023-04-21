Thinking green: Sunrise on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Simone Adams; photo by Frances Neyra Claudio

Simone Adams is the founder of Color My Outdoors, which works to change the outdoor narrative to celebrate people of color.

What’s a local sustainability initiative that you think is going well or on a successful path?

I love a good “land back” story. Last fall, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians entered into a Tribal Forest Protection agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to integrate their cultural and traditional ecological knowledge of the land into the stewardship practices of the Nantahala and Pisgah national forests. I hope this type of co-stewardship agreement serves as a framework to sustain culturally critical resources that the state and city will follow.

What is one piece of environmental legislation or policy change that you would like to see the city of Asheville or Buncombe County make?

I’d love to see efforts that do a better job of protecting the wildlife that are continually displaced by the development in the area. This could be anything from requiring bear locks on trash cans to building wildlife crossings to conserving more undeveloped forested space. We’re fortunate to live in an area with such diverse wildlife. If we act now, we can protect both animals and humans. But if we wait, we risk having to put animals down to “protect” humans.

What is your organization’s preferred method of educating the community about its mission?

Instagram has given Color My Outdoors an active community of supporters and advocates who are highly receptive to our mission to change the outdoor narrative to celebrate people of color. But our favorite method for educating the community is oral storytelling. This is an opportunity for Black and brown outdoor enthusiasts to share their knowledge and passion in a way that is traditional to our culture and allows us to hold sovereignty over our story.

Where do you go to enjoy the outdoors?

I love a leisurely drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway. I live in Burnsville, not too far from the parkway — it’s at least an hour commute by highway to Asheville, but sometimes I make it even longer and take the parkway just for the serene views. My absolute fave thing to do is wake early, put my coffee in a thermos and stake out a spot in one of the overlooks for a sunrise picnic.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.