Thinking green: Take heed

Anne Craig is an environmental activist.

What do you consider to be the top environmental issue facing WNC?

Determining what our community needs to do to mitigate the worsening effects of climate change, particularly in supporting infrastructure (e.g., water system, tree canopy, transportation alternatives, control of development, neighborhood support systems), support for rooftop solar, energy and resource conservation, lessening waste and emergency response procedures.

What are the most effective techniques for environmental activists to get their message out there and make real change?

If I knew the answer to that, it would have already happened. Our society is so far behind in doing what it needs to do. We need to educate people about the challenges we face and what we as individuals, families and communities can do to lessen our negative impacts.

What gives you hope for the future?

My hope is that more and more people will understand that we are at the juncture of whether we will or will not be able to sustain life on our planet and will take heed of the warnings of many, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who said that militarism, racism and materialism are the evils of our time and are embedded in how we treat the natural world.