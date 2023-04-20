Thinking green: Ways to promote sustainability in WNC

McKee Thorsen is a senior prefect at Asheville School. He serves as the co-leader of Students for Environmental Action and is a competitive swimmer. He hopes to study environmental law in college.

What sustainability initiatives at your school are you most proud of?

While reviving our composting program and helping save endangered species of orchids come to mind, I’m probably most proud of our solar initiative — not because it took the most work, but rather because of what the project represents. We overcame numerous setbacks along the way, but our resolve to get solar power on campus held firm. Now, solar panels are a prominent feature of our campus.

How is your generation’s approach to sustainability different from that of other generations?

We’ve refused to shirk our obligation to act. We lead by example, change our own habits and, in doing so, influence others to do the same. As a former member of Georgia 4 the Planet and the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, I’ve experienced firsthand the power and potential of our generation. We disturb, we disrupt, we, as John Lewis said, “Make good trouble.”

What are steps people in WNC can take to promote sustainability?

Use your voice. Whether it be with your vote, through volunteering, phone-banking or simply talking about sustainability — speak up! Reduce, reuse, then recycle. While more sustainable, the first two actions are frequently passed over in favor of recycling. Be efficient. Some struggle to limit their water or electrical use without realizing that installing more efficient dishwashers, light bulbs or showerheads are options easier to adapt to with oftentimes a bigger effect.

Is the educational system doing enough to inform people about long-term environmental concerns like climate change?

No, the educational system is not doing enough. Some may blame teachers. However, I think the bigger issue stems from our policymakers, who’ve somehow managed to twist the undeniable reality of climate change into a partisan issue.