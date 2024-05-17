Why I volunteer: Committed to educating children

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ Spring Nonprofit Issue, we asked residents to send in accounts of their volunteer work with local nonprofits. See all 12 responses in this week’s print edition.
Samantha Maynard is a volunteer at Black Mountain Home for Children, a nonprofit that serves children as young as infants and as old as college age.
Xpress: When and why did you begin volunteering for Black Mountain Home for Children?
Maynard: When I moved to Black Mountain in 2018, I looked for an opportunity to contribute to the community. As a retired teacher, I enjoy working with children, and I felt I had something to offer at BMHC.
What do you do at the nonprofit and what keeps you returning to the volunteer position?
I tutor in their after-school study hall as well as work in the campus gardens. I continue because it’s a joyful place to serve.
What do you wish you’d known prior to starting?
I didn’t realize what a skilled and positive group of caregivers work there. The staff truly live out their faith by their commitment to children.
What do you tell folks who are interested in volunteering but have yet to commit?
BMHC has an excellent monthly information session to learn about their program. Included is a tour of their beautiful campus. They offer many options for service, but there is no pressure to sign up to volunteer. I look forward to going to the Black Mountain Home each week.
