Why I volunteer: Committed to educating children

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Samantha Maynard

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ Spring Nonprofit Issue, we asked residents to send in accounts of their volunteer work with local nonprofits. See all 12 responses in this week’s print edition. 

Samantha Maynard is a volunteer at Black Mountain Home for Children, a nonprofit that serves children as young as infants and as old as college age.

Xpress: When and why did you begin volunteering for Black Mountain Home for Children? 

Maynard: When I moved to Black Mountain in 2018, I looked for an opportunity to contribute to the community. As a retired teacher, I enjoy working with children, and I felt I had something to offer at BMHC.

What do you do at the nonprofit and what keeps you returning to the volunteer position? 

I tutor in their after-school study hall as well as work in the campus gardens. I continue because it’s a joyful place to serve.

What do you wish you’d known prior to starting?

I didn’t realize what a skilled and positive group of caregivers work there. The staff truly live out their faith by their commitment to children.

What do you tell folks who are interested in volunteering but have yet to commit? 

BMHC has an excellent monthly information session to learn about their program. Included is a tour of their beautiful campus. They offer many options for service, but there is no pressure to sign up to volunteer. I look forward to going to the Black Mountain Home each week.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.