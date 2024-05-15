Why I volunteer: Giving back to the Appalachian Trail

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Sarah Jones Decker

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ Spring Nonprofit Issue, we asked residents to send in accounts of their volunteer work with local nonprofits. See all 12 responses in this week’s print edition. 

Sarah Jones Decker is a volunteer at Carolina Mountain Club, a nonprofit that works to encourage and support hiking in Western North Carolina.

Xpress: When and why did you begin volunteering for Carolina Mountain Club? 

I began in 2020. I thru-hiked in 2008 and always wanted to give back to the trail that changed my life in so many ways. Living near the trail outside of Hot Springs, I started section hiking the trail again for my 10-year “trailsversary” and ran into a trail crew one day. They looked like they were having a ton of fun, and I reached out. Now they can’t get rid of me.

What types of work do you do on the trail and what keeps you coming back?

I am an Appalachian Trail section maintainer, sawyer and an occasional Friday crew member. I maintain a section of the AT north of Hot Springs that includes an AT shelter. I love the camaraderie with this group. We have crews out almost every day of the week, and you get close out there. It can be physically hard work but rewarding in so many other ways. It’s so fun to be in the woods with like-minded folks working together on a common goal. I’ve made some great friends. We work hard until 1 p.m. or so and usually get pie or beer in town.

What do you wish you’d known prior to starting? 

That someone has to rake the privies. I mean, I knew someone had to. Didn’t know it would be me one day. Haha!

What do you tell folks who are interested in volunteering but have yet to commit?

Do you love hiking? Do you want to give back? Come have fun working hard with a passionate group of people who love the same stuff you do: being in the woods and being on trail. They do all the planning. You just have to show up

