Why I volunteer: Helping others is rewarding

Ray Porter has been a tutor with Literacy Together since 2022. The organization works to meet the literacy and English language needs of people of all ages in Buncombe County.

What inspired you to become a volunteer, and who do you work with Literacy Together?

After participating in an online training orientation, I became a tutor for students who want to learn English as their second language. Buncombe County has many people moving here who need help becoming part of the community. I thought that tutoring would be an easy way to help people transition to a better life here.

What have you learned about the individuals you serve?

My students are very nice, hardworking individuals who want to positively contribute to their new communities. My students have become my friends, and I look forward to seeing them each week to encourage them as they work to improve.

What has been the greatest reward?

One of my students spoke very little English when we started working together a year ago. His bank of vocabulary words was extremely small, negating any possibility of actual conversation. We are now able to have simple conversations and he is more inclined to ask questions.

What advice would you offer those thinking about volunteering?

Helping others is rewarding. Though it seems risky doing something outside your comfort zone, it will very quickly be the highlight of your week