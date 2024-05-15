Why I volunteer: Helping those who need it

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ Spring Nonprofit Issue, we asked residents to send in accounts of their volunteer work with local nonprofits. See all 12 responses in this week’s print edition.
Ted Bytes is a volunteer at Meals on Wheels of Asheville & Buncombe County, a nonprofit that delivers hot, nutritious meals and friendly visits to homebound seniors each weekday.
Xpress: When and why did you begin volunteering for Meals on Wheels?
Bytes: I joined Meals on Wheels in January as a delivery driver. I’ve also enjoyed being a Big Brother and Habitat work. I like helping those who need it.
What do you do at the nonprofit and what keeps you returning to the volunteer position?
I take a warm meal to our clients’ doors and say hello, wishing them a good day. Human contact is invaluable, and it helps me to help them.
What do you wish you’d known prior to starting?
The roads and driveways to some homes here in Asheville are challenging, and a four-wheel drive would be nice. Mountain driving and deliveries can be daunting!
What do you tell folks who are interested in volunteering but have yet to commit?
Jump into the volunteer experience! Find your niche. You won’t regret it and you may even come away with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Seriously, I hope someone volunteers to help me someday if and when I need it.
