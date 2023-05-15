Why I volunteer: Show up for the community

Steven Reinhold is a volunteer with Outdoor Gear Builders. The organization works to foster a prosperous outdoor business​ community by cultivating, connecting and supporting WNC’s outdoor industry.

What inspired you to join Outdoor Gear Builders?

Working with the OGB folks at the 2022 Outdoor Economy Conference in Cherokee combined with my intrinsic desire to stoke our local outdoor industry inspired me to join OGB’s efforts.

What have you learned about the individuals you serve?

Individuals in the outdoor industry tend to be amazing people with big hearts and adventurous spirits, but that doesn’t directly translate into business savvy or the ability to pursue profitable endeavors. We tend to be dreamers in the outdoor industry, and Outdoor Gear Builders exists to help make those dreams a reality for WNC businesses.

What has been the greatest reward?

As someone who tends to explore and adventure on their own, getting to know this group of like-minded individuals has greatly enriched my life, my adventures and given me a newfound sense of community here within WNC.

What advice would you offer those thinking about volunteering?

If you’re on the fence about volunteering, I would encourage you to lean into the experience. You don’t have to save the world through your efforts. All you have to do is give it your best effort, be consistent and show up for the community you wish to serve.