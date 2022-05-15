Why I volunteer: Tommy Oakman on The Mediation Center

Editor’s note: In the spirit of our spring Nonprofit Issue, we reached out to volunteers from several local nonprofit organizations, asking them to reflect on what inspired them to begin their work and the impact it has had on both the community and themselves.

Becoming a volunteer community mediator was a personal goal for me and a best natural step to take toward helping people. I wanted to go through mediation training many years before I actually found time to get involved and do it. I’m so happy I did, and I hope to continue volunteering a long time into the future. Presently, I’ve been volunteering with the Mediation Center going on three years.

Humans sometimes face impasses and/or become involved in life issues that require resolution. Sometimes resolution is required by the court system; other times resolution is needed in personal or family disputes. The Mediation Center is a nonprofit organization that is here for you, when you need help.

The Mediation Center’s programs and services may not be the end-all, cure-all to every impasse, issue or dispute. Yet, its members are compassionate and dedicated to our mission and work with the best intentions toward achieving positive outcomes for all the lives we touch.

If it were not for volunteers donating their time and working for free, so many community functions would literally go undone. As I grow older, I look forward to serving more and more people in our WNC communities. It’s an honor and pleasure to be a volunteer with the Mediation Center of Buncombe County.

For more on The Mediation Center, visit mediatewnc.org.