Why I volunteer: Tommy Oakman on The Mediation Center

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
Tommy Oakman

Editor’s note: In the spirit of our spring Nonprofit Issue, we reached out to volunteers from several local nonprofit organizations, asking them to reflect on what inspired them to begin their work and the impact it has had on both the community and themselves. 

Becoming a volunteer community mediator was a personal goal for me and a best natural step to take toward helping people. I wanted to go through mediation training many years before I actually found time to get involved and do it. I’m so happy I did, and I hope to continue volunteering a long time into the future. Presently, I’ve been volunteering with the Mediation Center going on three years.

Humans sometimes face impasses and/or become involved in life issues that require resolution. Sometimes resolution is required by the court system; other times resolution is needed in personal or family disputes. The Mediation Center is a nonprofit organization that is here for you, when you need help.

The Mediation Center’s programs and services may not be the end-all, cure-all to every impasse, issue or dispute. Yet, its members are compassionate and dedicated to our mission and work with the best intentions toward achieving positive outcomes for all the lives we touch.

If it were not for volunteers donating their time and working for free, so many community functions would literally go undone.  As I grow older, I look forward to serving more and more people in our WNC communities. It’s an honor and pleasure to be a volunteer with the Mediation Center of Buncombe County.

For more on The Mediation Center, visit mediatewnc.org.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.