Women in Business: Dive deep into what you love

Editor’s note: For our annual Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina.
Autum Kirgan is the owner and director of South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness.
Xpress: What piece of advice do you wish you’d been told prior to launching your business?
It’s quite the roller coaster! Between caring for patients, handling marketing, managing a team, dealing with landlords and taking a moment for oneself, it’s a whirlwind. My advice? Dive deep into what you love about your business, and when something doesn’t spark joy, bring in an expert who’s passionate about it. We all deserve a little help on this wild ride.
How do you feel women in leadership experience their roles differently today than they may have in the past?
Today’s women leaders are walking the path paved by some amazing trailblazers before us. While we’re reaping the benefits of a changing world, it’s not without its twists and turns. But here’s the bright side: There are more of us than ever. This means bigger support circles, fantastic mentors and awesome connections worldwide. With all these tools and networks, we’re forging an even more empowering journey for the future. Cheers to that!
What is your most memorable experience as a business owner, and what have you learned from it?
I started my first business in Cleveland County. I didn’t know a soul. Yet, with a dream in my heart, I built the premier acupuncture and wellness clinic over seven years. Recently, it was time to pass the baton, and I made sure it went to hands that cared just as much. My accomplished goal was simple: Keep the community’s bond with acupuncture and Chinese medicine going strong. I learned you can build to sell and start all over using what you learned in the previous venture.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.