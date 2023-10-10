Women in Business: Dive deep into what you love

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Autum Kirgan

Editor’s note: For our annual Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. 

Autum Kirgan is the owner and director of South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness.

Xpress: What piece of advice do you wish you’d been told prior to launching your business? 

It’s quite the roller coaster! Between caring for patients, handling marketing, managing a team, dealing with landlords and taking a moment for oneself, it’s a whirlwind. My advice? Dive deep into what you love about your business, and when something doesn’t spark joy, bring in an expert who’s passionate about it. We all deserve a little help on this wild ride.

How do you feel women in leadership experience their roles differently today than they may have in the past? 

Today’s women leaders are walking the path paved by some amazing trailblazers before us. While we’re reaping the benefits of a changing world, it’s not without its twists and turns. But here’s the bright side: There are more of us than ever. This means bigger support circles, fantastic mentors and awesome connections worldwide. With all these tools and networks, we’re forging an even more empowering journey for the future. Cheers to that!

What is your most memorable experience as a business owner, and what have you learned from it? 

I started my first business in Cleveland County. I didn’t know a soul. Yet, with a dream in my heart, I built the premier acupuncture and wellness clinic over seven years. Recently, it was time to pass the baton, and I made sure it went to hands that cared just as much. My accomplished goal was simple: Keep the community’s bond with acupuncture and Chinese medicine going strong. I learned you can build to sell and start all over using what you learned in the previous venture.

