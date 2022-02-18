Women’s empowerment: The importance of inclusion

Cara Bridgman, a senior at Warren Wilson College shares her thoughts on “pink suit” jobs and the importance of inclusion, as well as her work on the college’s wellness crew, which resources and assists fellow students in communication, mental health, physical well-being and self-care.

What does feminism mean to you?

Feminism means a broad range of things to me. It represents an equitable representation of voices that are heard and validated. It means that all people respect the bodily autonomy of each other to create a healthy consent culture. It means that as a whole, our society values the emotional and interpersonal skills of social workers, nurses, teachers and other classic “pink suit” jobs. Feminism means that we value and prioritize feelings, emotions and mental health of all genders just as we do with physical well-being.

What is a standout accomplishment the wellness crew has achieved during your time at Warren Wilson?

Successful events hosted by the wellness crew are the the standout accomplishments in my book. We’ve done events like self-care nights, gratitude card tabling, condom fairy, healing space for survivors. These are just a few! It makes me happy to know that the crew is meeting student needs.

What is the biggest issue facing women at your campus?

There needs to be more leadership and transparent communication that uplifts, validates and hears the voices of BIPOC women, trans women and women who have disabilities. This has to be done while also building support for these women to have the care to help prevent burnout and feeling that they’re not a valid part of our community.