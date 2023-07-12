Working together: Supporting the creation of new businesses

Editor’s note: This short feature is one of several brief looks at local professional collaborations included in Xpress’ Business-to-Business Issue.

Created in 2020, Blaze On Creations uses repurposed aluminum cans as containers for custom, all-natural soy wax candles. Owner Michele Cook says local breweries have played a major role in her business’s success.

“I worked at Archetype Brewing for about 10 years as their beer sales representative and began making candles out of our cans as a part of a marketing campaign,” Cook says. “It was really successful, and the owner, Brad Casanova, encouraged me to start my own business. They had a storage unit full of cans that they could no longer use, so he donated a huge portion of them, which really gave me a leg up on inventory.”

Since Blaze On Creations’ inception, several other breweries have joined in donating spare cans, including Asheville Brewing Co., Riverside Rhapsody Beer Co. and 12 Bones Brewing.

“It has been really amazing to have so much support from so many different breweries in the area, and I am so grateful that we are able to upcycle the unused cans,” Cook notes.

Additionally, Cook says support from local retailers has been essential.



“I met the majority of our retail partners organically through festivals and markets,” Cook says. “I prefer working with local businesses, not only because I can be within arm’s reach in case they need something but also because I care about those personal relationships that I am able to make with the businesses. You can’t really do that with large retailers.”