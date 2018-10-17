Xpress and BPR host candidate forum for Commission District 2 candidates (video)

In partnership with Blue Ridge Public Radio, Mountain Xpress will present a candidate forum for the District 2 seat of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners today at noon.

Democratic candidate Amanda Edwards faces Republican Glenda Weinert in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, general election. Current District 2 Commissioner Ellen Frost, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election. Republican Mike Fryar occupies the other District 2 seat, which he held by a 317-vote margin in the 2016 election. His opponent was Democrat Nancy Nehls Nelson.

Early voting begins today.





