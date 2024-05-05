Letter: APD deserves community support

[Regarding: “Priced Out: Police Officers Struggle to Afford Asheville Addresses,” April 10, Xpress:]

Statistics show that when first responders live inside the cities they serve, the community benefits, and the first responders build a solid foundation of pride needed to commit to serving the populace.

Asheville Police Department officers should be lauded by the community, not ostracized by fringe voices calling for a defund movement.

— Dick Domann

The Villages, Fla. (formerly of Asheville)