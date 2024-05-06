Letter: Inspired by story of therapeutic arts program

I felt inspired and uplifted by Lisa Allen’s comprehensive coverage of the Appalachian Academy of Therapeutic Arts program [“Unplugged: Academy Strives to Keep Kids Outside, Offline,” April 17, Xpress]. After a brief introduction, Lisa allowed us to hear directly from founders Jaydee and Jay Azavari so we could learn what led to this program’s inception and details of the program itself.

I was so happy to read about the creativity and initiative this couple has taken and feel confident that the school is a blessing to all who attend it. The Appalachian Academy of Therapeutic Arts is just one recent example of why Asheville is a progressive community in which to live.

— Lauri Bailey

Asheville