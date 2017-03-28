Giveaway! Asheville Tourists game at McCormick Field

Posted on by Able Allen
Asheville Tourists baseball

With a crack of the bat and a roar of the crowd, Asheville Tourists baseball revs up April 13 with the season home opener. Kicking things off with a Thirsty Thursday, and with a season full of excitement and promise ahead, it will be tough to decide which games to attend.

We’re giving away four flex vouchers for Reserves seating tickets. So, you can go by yourself four times, take a buddy twice or take the whole family. It’s up to you and the tickets are good for any home game except July 4. Root root root for the home team!

For a chance to win a set of four flex tickets for Reserves Seats, comment below before midnight on Sunday, April 2.

8 thoughts on “Giveaway! Asheville Tourists game at McCormick Field

  2. pete

    looking forward to some tourists baseball and seeing the Don the best usher at McCormick Field

