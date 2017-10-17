MX Giveaway – A pair of tickets to Rapture, Blister, Burn at NC Stage

Journey along with NC Stage’s talented actors as they bring to comedic light the complexities of life across generations, sharing perspectives of choices made and roads not taken in Rapture, Blister, Burn. After grad school, Catherine and Gwen chose polar opposite paths. Catherine built a career as a rockstar academic, while Gwen built a home with her husband and children. Decades later, unfulfilled in polar opposite ways, each woman covets the other’s life, commencing a dangerous game of musical chairs – the prize being Gwen’s husband. With searing insight and trademark wit, this comedy is an unflinching look at gender politics in the wake of 20th-century feminist ideals.

This inspired script was written by playwright Gina Gionfriddo, whose work we may already have unwittingly appreciated outside the theatre in episodes of Law and Order, Cold Case and House of Cards.

“…intensely smart, immensely funny…RAPTURE more largely illuminates how hard it can be to forge both a satisfying career and a fulfilling personal life in an era that seems to demand superhuman achievement from everyone.” —NY Times.

What: A pair of tickets to the play Rapture, Blister, Burn

When: Oct. 25th – Nov. 19th, 2017

Where: North Carolina Stage Company, 15 Stage Lane, Asheville

