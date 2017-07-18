MX Giveaway! Luella’s Bar-B-Que $40 gift certificate

Posted on by Able Allen
Luellas BBQ pork sandwich

Put a pig eatin’ grin on your face. Or chicken, or brisket or tempeh — it’s all pretty tasty with that vinegar sauce on it. And don’t forget the sides. There’s nothing better than scratching your barbecue itch for free.

When one bites into a juicy barbecue sandwich; so juicy that there aren’t enough napkins in the world to clean up, there is a special kind of satisfaction that can only be built upon with a cold, tasty drink. We aren’t going to pigeon-hole you. Browse the menu, and you can have whatever you like — and something to wash it down too. We’re partnering with Luella’s to get that tangy goodness in your mouth.

For the chance to win a $40 gift certificate to Luella’s Bar-B-Que, comment below before midnight on Sunday, July 16, 2017. What side do you like with your barbecue?

SHARE

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

3 thoughts on “MX Giveaway! Luella’s Bar-B-Que $40 gift certificate

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.