MX Giveaway! Luella’s Bar-B-Que $40 gift certificate

Put a pig eatin’ grin on your face. Or chicken, or brisket or tempeh — it’s all pretty tasty with that vinegar sauce on it. And don’t forget the sides. There’s nothing better than scratching your barbecue itch for free.

When one bites into a juicy barbecue sandwich; so juicy that there aren’t enough napkins in the world to clean up, there is a special kind of satisfaction that can only be built upon with a cold, tasty drink. We aren’t going to pigeon-hole you. Browse the menu, and you can have whatever you like — and something to wash it down too. We’re partnering with Luella’s to get that tangy goodness in your mouth.

For the chance to win a $40 gift certificate to Luella’s Bar-B-Que, comment below before midnight on Sunday, July 16, 2017. What side do you like with your barbecue?