MX Giveaway – Pair of Tickets to The Holly & Ivy Concert with the Asheville Symphony Chorus

Posted on by Niki Kordus
IMG_20170505_185942_962

One may experience chills of the delightful kind listening to the Christmas program presented this December by the Asheville Symphony Chamber Chorus, entitled “The Holly and the Ivy.” The concert promises to be a felicitous venture into the music of many centuries and cultures, with an emphasis on American music. It will begin with four settings of the centuries-old prayer “Ave Maria;” a Gregorian Chant from the Medieval Era as well as settings from 1580, 1862 and 1980. Vive la différence!

What: Two pairs of tickets to Asheville Symphony Chorus’ Holly and Ivy Concert
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Asheville, 40 Church St., Asheville
When: Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

Two randomly selected winners will get a pair of tickets each to the concert. Can’t wait to get tickets? Find ’em here.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Holly and Ivy holiday Concert with the Asheville Symphony Chorus, comment below before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and stay tuned on Thursday morning! 

SHARE

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “MX Giveaway – Pair of Tickets to The Holly & Ivy Concert with the Asheville Symphony Chorus

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.