MX Giveaway – Pair of Tickets to The Holly & Ivy Concert with the Asheville Symphony Chorus

One may experience chills of the delightful kind listening to the Christmas program presented this December by the Asheville Symphony Chamber Chorus, entitled “The Holly and the Ivy.” The concert promises to be a felicitous venture into the music of many centuries and cultures, with an emphasis on American music. It will begin with four settings of the centuries-old prayer “Ave Maria;” a Gregorian Chant from the Medieval Era as well as settings from 1580, 1862 and 1980. Vive la différence!

What: Two pairs of tickets to Asheville Symphony Chorus’ Holly and Ivy Concert

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Asheville, 40 Church St., Asheville

When: Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

