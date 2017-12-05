MX Giveaway – Pair of tickets to The Twelve Dates of Christmas at NC Stage Co.

Whether you’re in the holiday spirit already or not, it’s about time you tried something new. You not only get to enjoy a night out on the town being delightfully entertained, you get to discover why The Twelve Dates of Christmas may just become your new holiday tradition. Mountain Xpress is partnering with NC Stage Company to bring you a pair of tickets to the play, on stage now through Dec. 23.

This heartwarming one woman show offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season. After seeing her fiancé on TV kissing another woman at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary’s life falls apart – just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where “romance” ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary’s growing cynicism, until the charm and innocence of a five-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love. Discretionary Content: Adult Language. Visit www.ncstage.org for show times.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Twelve Dates of Christmas, comment below before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 10.