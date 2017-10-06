MX Promo! 3DL Gathering tickets

The Three Days of Light Gathering (3DL) returns for the 6th year in Ferguson, NC, October 13-15, 2017. Bringing “Conscious Community” together and calling in hundreds of inspired people from around the world, 3DL is a powerful, insightful, fun and inspiring experience. Grass roots and tribal, this festival is equal parts Family Summer Camp, Jamboree, Healing Retreat, and full on music festival! Over 44 powerful, life transforming, workshops & playshops focus on “The Four Pillars” – Sustainable Living, Natural Health & Wellness, Personal/Spiritual Development, and Community & Culture.

Two tickets for the Three Days Of Light Gathering (valued at $332) are up for grabs! Simply tell us what you want to take with you to the 3DL gathering in the comments below before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and you’re instantly entered into the competition!

Winner announced Thursday morning the 12th of October. Winner will receive two free tickets to the Three Days Of Light Gathering, to be placed on will call at the office. Children 12 and under get in free. These tickets do not include parking or any additional upgrades.

For more information and tickets, visit www.3dl2017.com or the Facebook event page.