Ticket Giveaway! Emancipator Ensemble at New Mountain AVL

Electronic music lovers, get ready for an exciting evening of electronic sound. Emancipator Ensemble returns to Asheville for another night under the stars at New Mountain Amphitheater on Friday, June 23, showcasing their refreshing live electronic experience with support from EarthCry and Asheville’s own, Koresma.

Douglas Appling, more commonly known as Emancipator, has quietly established himself as a mainstay in the electronic music scene since the release of his debut album, Soon It Will Be Cold Enough, in 2006. Classically-trained as a violinist from an early age, Appling’s organic approach draws inspiration from a wide range of international cultures and musical genres, culminating in a refreshingly authentic brand of electronic music. His new album Seven Seas is the product of over two years of work, collaborations, experiences, and live performances.

EarthCry is Anthony Thogmartin, who combines experimental genre-mashing, modular synthesizer-wiggling, frequency-blending, and odd instrument sounds. EarthCry shows can consist of any combination of instruments and cutting arrangements that come out differently every time.

Mountain Xpress has teamed up with their friends at New Mountain Amphitheater for a groovy giveaway! One lucky winner will get a pair of tickets to see Emancipator Ensemble in concert.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, comment below before midnight on Friday, June 16th.

What: Emancipator Ensemble

Where: New Mountain Amphitheater

When: Friday, June 23, 2017

Can’t wait to get tickets? Find ’em here.