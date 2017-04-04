Ticket Giveaway! Fast Times at Ridgemont High at Asheville Pizza and Brewing

Posted on by Able Allen
A'villePizza&BrewingCo 4s 04.05.17

Well, a pair of tickets to any of the shows at Asheville Pizza and Brewing won’t set you back much, but let’s face it, you’re definitely going to want to make it to Fast Times at Ridgemont High and you might as well get in free. It’s an under-watched, under-appreciated, under-rated classic for underdogs and those of us that root for them. And after all, as our tame, hirsute movie critic, Scott Douglas, said: Fast Times is “arguably the quintessential ’80s high school movie — the impact of its unflinching look at suburban adolescence has not diminished with time.”

So it’s time to set the dial on the way-back machine to the crazy ’80s and have a fun ride with Spicoli and the gang.

“What are you, people? On dope?”

Comment before midnight on Sunday, April 9, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the April 13, 7 p.m. showing.

2 thoughts on “Ticket Giveaway! Fast Times at Ridgemont High at Asheville Pizza and Brewing

  2. John Penley

    I would have entered if this included pizza and beer but it doesn’t.

