Ticket Giveaway! UNCA and ACT’s Peter and the Starcatcher

Asheville Community Theatre is taking the show on the road to University of North Carolina Asheville. And the UNCA theater department is teaming up with ACT to bring you the Tony Award-winning crowd favorite Peter and the Starcatcher. The show brings the fun, epic story of Peter Pan’s adventures before the story we all know and love. Get more of the story of Neverland and how Peter became the boy who never wanted to grow up.

Oh yeah and take a friend to any of the remaining shows after the drawing.

Comment by noon on Friday, April 7, for a chance at a pair of tickets to any of the remaining shows.

WHAT: Peter And The Starcather by Asheville Community Theatre and the UNCA Theatre Department

WHERE: Belk Theatre, UNC Asheville

WHEN: Through Saturday, April 15, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30