Asheville Area Support Groups

Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families

For people who grew up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional home. adultchildren.org

MONDAYS

7 p.m.: First Congregational UCC, 20 Oak St.

FRIDAYS

7 p.m.: Grace Episcopal Church, 871 Merrimon Ave.

SATURDAYS

8:30 a.m.: First Baptist Church, 312 5th Ave. W., Hendersonville

SUNDAYS

3 p.m.: The Servanthood House, 156 E. Chestnut St.

3 p.m.: Clyde Town Hall, 8437 Carolina Blvd., Clyde.

 

Al-Anon/ Alateen Family Groups

A support group for the family and friends of alcoholics. wnc-alanon.org or 800-286-1326.

MONDAYS

noon: First Baptist Church, 5 Oak St.

6 p.m.: Grace Episcopal Church, 871 Merrimon Ave.

7:30 p.m.: First United Methodist Church, 77 Jackson St., Sylva

8 p.m.: Ledger Baptist Church, 208 Church Road, Bakersville

8 p.m.: Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, 1790 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock.

TUESDAYS

10 a.m.: St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 109 Crescent Hill Drive, Arden

4 p.m.: Grace Church, 242 Highway 107 N., Cashiers

7 p.m.: First Congregational UCC, 20 Oak St.

7:30 p.m.: St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 256 East Main St., Brevard

8 p.m.: Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian Church, 249 E. Main St., Brevard

WEDNESDAYS

11:30 a.m.: Pardee Education Center in the Blue Ridge Mall, 1800 Four Season Blvd., Hendersonville

5:45 p.m.: (Women only) Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 789 Merrimon Ave.

7 p.m.: Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 798 Merrimon Ave.

THURSDAYS

7 p.m.: West Asheville Presbyterian Church, 690 Haywood Road

7 p.m.: Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, 1790 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock

7 p.m.: New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3070 Sweeten Creek Road

FRIDAYS

noon: Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian Church, 249 E. Main St., Brevard

1 p.m.: First Baptist Church, 5 Oak St.

8 p.m.: Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swann St.

SATURDAYS

9 a.m. & 10 a.m.: First Baptist Church Annex, 213 5th Ave. W., Hendersonville

10 a.m.: First Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin

10 a.m.: Grace Episcopal Church, 871 Merrimon Ave.

10 a.m.: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte St.

noon: First Baptist Church, 63 N. Main St., Weaverville

SUNDAYS

5 p.m.- West Asheville Presbyterian Church, 690 Haywood Road

 

Alcoholics Anonymous

For a full list of meetings in WNC, call 254-8539 or aancmco.org

 

Asheville Women for Sobriety

215-536-8026, www.womenforsobriety.org
• THURSDAYS, 6:30-8 p.m. – YWCA of Asheville, 185 S. French Broad Ave.

 

Asperger’s Adults United

meetup.com/aspergersadultsunited
•2nd & 4th SATURDAYS, 2-4pm – Hyphen, 81 Patton Ave. Occasionally meets additional Saturdays; contact for details.

 

Asperger’s Teens United

facebook.com/groups/AspergersTeensUnited
• SATURDAYS, 6-9pm – For teens (13-19) and their parents.  Meets every 3 weeks starting June 28.

 

Chronic Pain Support

deb.casaccia@gmail.com or 989-1555
• 2nd WEDNESDAYS, 6 p.m. – Held in a private home. Contact for directions.

 

Codependents Anonymous

398-8937
• TUESDAYS, 7:30 p.m. – Asheville 12-Step Recovery Club, 22B New Leicester Highway.
• SATURDAYS, 11:15am – First Congregational UCC, 20 Oat St. Use back door.

 

Debtors Anonymous

debtorsanonymous.org

• MONDAYS, 7 p.m. – First Congregational UCC, 20 Oak St., Room 101

 

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

magneticminds.weebly.com or 367-7660

• WEDNESDAYS, 7 p.m. & SATURDAYS, 4 p.m. – 1316-C Parkwood Road

 

Diabetes Support

laura.tolle@msj.org or 213-4788

• 3rd WEDNESDAYS, 3:30pm – Mission Health, 1 Hospital Drive. Room 3-B.

 

Eating Disorder Support Groups

297 Haywood St. Info: thecenternc.weebly.com or 337-4685.

• 1st & 3rd MONDAYS, 5:30-6:30pm – Group for family members, caregivers and friends of individuals struggling with eating disorders.

• 1st & 3rd MONDAYS, 5:30-6:30pm – Group for teenagers.

• WEDNESDAYS, 7-8pm – Adult support group with licensed therapists and dietitians

 

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Support Group

Mission My Care Plus, 310 Long Shoals Road.  Info: facebook.com/ashevilleEDS/.

• 4th SATURDAYS, 10-11:50am – Monthly meeting.

 

Electro-Sensitivity Support

For electrosensitive individuals. For location and info contact hopefulandwired@gmail.com or 255-3350.

 

Emotions Anonymous

For anyone desiring to live a healthier emotional life. 631-434-5294

• TUESDAYS, 7 p.m. – Oak Forest Presbyterian Church, 880 Sandhill Road

 

Food Addicts Anonymous

423-6191 or 301-4084

• THURSDAYS, 6 p.m. – Asheville 12 Step Club, 1340A Patton Ave.

Gamblers Anonymous

828-483-6175

• Contact for meeting location and time.

 

Grief & Praise Circle

Held in a private home. Contact for location. griefcircle.net

• 1st TUESDAYS, 6-7pm – Layperson support group for grief.

 

Heart of Recovery Meditation Group

Teaches how to integrate meditation with any 12-step recovery program. asheville.shambhala.org

• TUESDAYS, 6 p.m.- Shambhala Meditation Center, 19 Westwood Place.

 

Heart Support

For individuals living with heart failure. 274-6000.
• 1st TUESDAYS, 2-4pm – Asheville Cardiology Associates, 5 Vanderbilt Drive.

 

Living With Chronic Pain

Hosted by American Chronic Pain Association. 776-4809.
• 2nd WEDNESDAYS, 6:30 p.m. – Swannanoa Library, 101 W. Charleston Ave.

 

Memory Loss Caregivers

For caregivers of those with memory loss or dementia. network@memorycare.org
• 2nd TUESDAYS, 9:30am – Highland Farms Retirement Community, 200 Tabernacle Road, Black Mountain

 

Men Working On Life’s Issues

273-5334 or 231-8434
• TUESDAYS, 6-8pm – Contact for location.

 

Mission Health Family Group Night

For caregivers of children with social health needs or development concerns. 213-9787
• 1st TUESDAYS, 5:30 p.m. – Mission Reuter Children’s Center, 11 Vanderbilt Park Drive.

 

Nar-Anon Family Groups

For relatives and friends concerned about the addiction or drug problem of a loved one. nar-anon.org
• MONDAYS, 7 p.m. – West Asheville Presbyterian Church, 690 Haywood Road
• WEDNESDAYS, 12:30 p.m. – First United Methodist Church, 204 6th Ave. W., Hendersonville

 

National Alliance on Mental Illness

For people living with mental health issues and their loved ones. namiwnc.org or 505-7353.
• THURSDAYS, 2 p.m. – (Dual diagnosis group) Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church St.
• 1st SATURDAYS, 10 a.m. – (Connection group) NAMI Office, 356 Biltmore Ave.
• 1st SATURDAYS, 10 a.m. – (Family/ caregiver group) NAMI Office, 356 Biltmore Ave.

 

Overcomers of Domestic Violence

For anyone who is dealing with physical and/or emotional abuse. 665-9499 . 
• WEDNESDAYS, noon-1pm – The First Christian Church, 470 Enka Lake Road, Candler.

 

Overcomers Recovery Support Group

A Christian 12-step program; rchovey@sos-mission.org
• MONDAYS, 6pm – SOS Anglican Mission, 1944 Hendersonville Road

 

Overeaters Anonymous

Regional number: 277-1975

MONDAYS

6 p.m.: First Congregational UCC, 20 Oak St.

 

WEDNESDAYS

6 p.m.: First Congregational UCC, 20 Oak St.

THURSDAYS

noon: Biltmore United Methodist Church, 376 Hendersonville Road.

SATURDAYS

9:30 a.m.: St. James Episcopal Church, 424 W. State St., Black Mountain.

 

Recovering Couples Anonymous

For couples where at least one member is recovering from addiction. recovering-couples.org
• MONDAYS, 6pm – Foster Seventh Day Adventists Church, 376 Hendersonville Road.

 

S-Anon Family Groups

For those affected by another’s sexaholism. Four confidential meetings are available weekly in WNC. For dates, times and locations contact wncsanon@gmail.com or 258-5117.

 

Smart Recovery

Helps individuals gain independence from all types of addictive behavior.
• THURSDAYS, 6 p.m.: Grace Episcopal Church, 871 Merrimon Ave. Info: 407-0460
• SUNDAYS, 7 p.m.: Crossroads Recovery Center, 440 East Court St., Marion. Info: 925-8626

 

Strength in Survivorship

For cancer survivors. Led by a licensed professional counselor. Strengthinsurvivorship@yahoo.com or 808-7673
• 1st & 3rd SATURDAYS, 11am-noon – Mills River Library, 124 Town Drive, Mills River

 

Sylva Grief Support

Hosted by Four Seasons Compassion for Life. melee@fourseasonscfl.org 
• TUESDAYS, 10:30am. – Jackson County Department on Aging, 100 Country Services Park, Sylva

 

Sunrise Peer Support Volunteer Services

Offers peer support services for mental health and substance use issues and wellness; facebook.com/sunriseinasheville
• TUESDAYS through THURSDAYS, 1-3pm – Kairos West Community Center, 742 Haywood Road.

 

T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating

thecenternc.org/index.html
• WEDNESDAYS, 7-8pm – Adult support group, ages 18+. Held in the Sherill Center at UNCA.
• 3rd MONDAYS, 5:30pm – Teaches parents, spouses & loved ones how to support individuals during eating disorder treatment. Held in the Sherill Center at UNCA.
• 1st MONDAYS, 5:30pm – Teaches parents, spouses & loved ones how to support individuals during eating disorder treatment. Held in the Sherill Center at UNCA.

 

Underearners Anonymous

underearnersanonymous.org
• TUESDAYS, 6 p.m. – First Congregational UCC, 20 Oak St., Room 102

 

To add information about your support group to our online listings, contact calendar@mountainx.com or 251-1333, ext. 137. Support groups must be free of charge to be listed.

