Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Following its release at the Funkatorium last Saturday, bottles of, Wicked Weed Brewing‘s collaboration with Athens, Ga.-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co., are expected to hit specialty retail shelves this week. As the name would imply, Juiceless is a fruit-forward IPA brewed entirely without fruit, deriving all fruit notes from its hop bill.

Bolo Coconut Brown will return on draft and in 16 -ounce cans on Friday, Sept. 2, at the Burial Beer Co. taproom and specialty retailers.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Burial Beer Co. will release Adoration of the Mystic Lamb Session Brett fermented with 100 percent brettanomyces, dry-hopped with Galaxy hops and bottle conditioned for two months on fruit nectar. Bottles will be for sale at the indoor and patio bars. The 750-milliliter bottles will cost $14 each and will not see distribution. There is no purchase limit.

Small-batch beers

Brewed in collaboration with the Pink Boots Society, Asheville Brewing Co. brings back its 5 percent ABV Apricot Gose at both brewpubs Friday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m. Pink Boots Apricot Gose is brewed with Azacca hops, coriander seed, and pink Himalayan sea salt with apricot purée.

Twin Leaf Brewery is releasing a Blackberry Basil Saison , a 5.8 precent ABV light pink saison brewed with fresh blackberries and African basil from Rayburn Farms.

Boojum Brewing Co. in Waynesville releases Hop Fiend IPA on draft at the taproom and through distribution. Hop Fiend is 6.5 percent ABV, 80 IBU IPA hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra.

Special events