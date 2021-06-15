Around town: New music series brings the love of vinyl to the South Slope

China Langford, a Western North Carolina native and co-founder of the Lonesome Station music series, returns to the Asheville scene after a brief stay in San Francisco, where her concept was first hatched in 2019. Lonesome Station’s mission is to bring a variety of local and traveling artists to a range of atypical locales. “I’ve always had an affinity for visceral musical experiences found in intimate, nontraditional spaces,” Langford explains.

For the series’ Friday, June 18, Asheville debut, Langford is teaming up with Ryan Schilling, owner of American Vinyl Co. The record cutting and pressing company, located on Asheville’s South Slope, recently added a stage to its facility, making it an ideal place for the relaunch, Langford notes.

“The warehouse by itself is already stunning,” Schilling says. “I can’t imagine how amazing it’s going to be with live music and happy people filling it up.”

The evening’s performers include local Americana artist Alexa Rose and country-Americana band Blue Cactus.

Showgoers will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition records cut right on the spot. “We’ll be experimenting with cutting the performances to vinyl instantly, and we’ll have those records available for purchase at the shows,” Langford explains.

Along with the series launch, American Vinyl Co. will serve beer, wine and cider at its new bar, featuring a rotating selection of local libations.

American Vinyl Co. is located at 217 Coxe Ave., Suite C. Ticket prices are sliding scale. For more on the series, visit avl.mx/9ic.

Juneteenth, all month long

Crystal Cauley, a native of Henderson County, is encouraging a monthlong celebration of Juneteenth with two new cultural exhibits, Juneteenth: Celebrating 156 Years of Freedom and The African Dream of an Emancipated Descendant. Both shows are free to attend and feature African American art by North Carolina artist Diamond Cash, as well as African artifacts from Cauley’s personal collection. “I created the Black History Collective of Henderson County to preserve history in a creative way with commissioned art pieces, crafts and cultural events,” says Cauley. “I see value in African American history that has been overlooked. I feel that it’s my responsibility and calling to preserve history with dignity.”

Juneteenth: Celebrating 156 Years of Freedom is featured at the Henderson County Public Library (main branch), 301 N. Washington St., Hendersonville. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The African Dream of an Emancipated Descendant is on display at HOLA Cultural Center, 801 Fourth Ave. E. in Jackson Park, Hendersonville; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Friday. To learn more about HOLA Cultural Center, visit avl.mx/9ie. For more information on the exhibit, email bbnofwnc@gmail.com.

Back with a bang

After a 15-month hiatus, the Blue Ridge Orchestra makes a much-anticipated return with a series of upcoming performances. The summer season kicks off with String Solstice on Sunday, June 20, at 3 and 5:30 p.m. in the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ Market Street Courtyard.

“We started planning the upcoming performances in January,” says Milton Crotts, the orchestra’s music director. “Life was so different then; we were unsure of what the summer would bring, but we had to make plans to go forward and rehearse and perform in person. Thankfully, we did, and now we have an awesome ensemble of 25 Asheville-based musicians coming together to present two outstanding concerts.”

Tickets are $25. For more information and the full schedule, visit avl.mx/9if.

SHAC-ing up

The Sand Hill Artists Collective celebrates one year of communal creation with the new exhibit, SHAC Salutes Our Featured Artists and a relaunch of Art in the Gardens. Both shows run through Sunday, July 4, at Foundation Studios, 27 Foundy St., in the River Arts District. SHAC Salutes Our Featured Artists highlights works from over 25 local artists whose pieces appeared in the gallery from 2020-21; meanwhile, Art in the Gardens showcases the work of eight Biltmore Lake artists who participated in the original exhibition in May.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/9ig.

Artists wanted

The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway is seeking visual artists, performance artists and craftspeople to help the nonprofit organization celebrate its 10th anniversary with a nine-day exhibition in October. “I believe we often fail to recognize that the ‘rescuing’ of urban green spaces is a creative act,” says board member Bryan Tomes. “What better way to reflect on the beautiful work of protecting wildness in our community than with a celebration of creativity.”

Fellow board member Holland Youngman agrees. “Art and community green spaces offer all of us a reprieve from the bustle of daily life,” Youngman says. “An opportunity to pause, breathe and get lost in an artist’s creation.”

Artists are encouraged to commemorate the dynamic WNC ecosystem through any preferred medium. Find the artist application at avl.mx/9id.