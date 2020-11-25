Candice Dickinson on gratitude

It has been inspiring to see the acting community continue to come together [for virtual programs]. There’s nothing like standing next to someone, but we’re finding new ways to reach out and connect with people. Not to mention the donations we’ve gotten. It’s reassuring to see that people in the community love the arts and don’t want them to go anywhere.

Being in a “nonessential” profession, this year has made me ask myself, what do I contribute? I’ve realized it’s my calling to be a leader in the arts. If I feel this need for a creative outlet, I know other people do, too. And I’m someone who can create opportunities for other people.

Dickinson is the assistant director of HART Theatre.