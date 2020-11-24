Jefferson Ellison on gratitude

I’m thankful to be able to show up as an owner of a business that feels authentic to me. My work is rooted in the idea that young people get to have opinions and take up space; they don’t have to wait till they’re 40. As a publicist and content creator, the most valuable thing I have to offer is my perspective. So I’m thankful for that opportunity.

Personally, I’m thankful to be surrounded by beautiful, intelligent, confident people who hold space for me to be the same.

Ellison is the owner of JAWBREAKING and the publicist for YMI Cultural Center.