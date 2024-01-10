Four of a Kind: Christie Calaycay discusses jewelry-making

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Christie Calaycay is an Asheville-based jewelry maker.
Xpress: Is there an upcoming jewelry event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?
Calaycay: TheColors of Pink is in the Pink Dog Creative gallery until Sunday, Feb. 25. The collaborative show includes several jewelry pieces, along with paintings, textiles and mixed media. It explores the studio’s unusual name and the role of color in each artist’s work.
Outside of jewelry-making, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?
An event that has been on my calendar for a long time is Krafthouse, which is coming back to Center for Craft in September. It’s an immersive installation and is like a smaller version of Meow Wolf. It is definitely one to keep on your radar.
What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?
Winter is always a good time for me to recharge and enjoy some quiet. I usually use this time to develop designs for a new body of work. Right now, I’m working on a new collection based on superstitions from different cultures — think a modern and more interesting twist on amulets and good-luck pieces.
SHARE
Thanks for reading through to the end…
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.
About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.