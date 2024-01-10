Four of a Kind: Christie Calaycay discusses jewelry-making

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Christie Calaycay is an Asheville-based jewelry maker.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming jewelry event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Calaycay: The Colors of Pink is in the Pink Dog Creative gallery until Sunday, Feb. 25. The collaborative show includes several jewelry pieces, along with paintings, textiles and mixed media. It explores the studio’s unusual name and the role of color in each artist’s work.

Outside of jewelry-making, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

An event that has been on my calendar for a long time is Krafthouse, which is coming back to Center for Craft in September. It’s an immersive installation and is like a smaller version of Meow Wolf. It is definitely one to keep on your radar.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Winter is always a good time for me to recharge and enjoy some quiet. I usually use this time to develop designs for a new body of work. Right now, I’m working on a new collection based on superstitions from different cultures — think a modern and more interesting twist on amulets and good-luck pieces.