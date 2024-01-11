Four of a Kind: Melanie Norris on the local visual arts scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Melanie Norris is a Barnardsville-based painter.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming visual arts event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Norris: I’m really looking forward to the new work going up at Tyger Tyger Gallery this January. I believe this month the space has several smaller works on paper from artists in the gallery. Foundation Woodworks gallery also has new owners, Jacqueline and Mark Oliver, who have brought in more local woodworking that I’m excited to check out.

Outside of visual art, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

Hannah Kaminer has an album coming out this month — Heavy on the Vine. It was recorded at Echo Mountain Recording with great local musicians. I’ve heard some of the tracks, and they’re beautiful. Full disclosure, my husband, Jackson Dulaney, was one of the musicians in the session.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’m planning to start a printmaking project with Perry Obee at Obee Editions in Black Mountain. Hopefully, the result will be a nice monotype or a lithograph edition that will fit into my current painting series about parenthood explored through the visual icon of tents.