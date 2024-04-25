Guy Mead wins 2024 Xpress Poetry Contest

Over 40 local poets submitted works to our 2024 Xpress Poetry Contest. This year’s competition asked writers to pen an original, previously unpublished piece that explored the theme of our shared humanity.

This year’s judge, Brit Washburn, is an award-winning poet and the author of the poetry collection Notwithstanding and the essay collection Homing In: Attempts on a Life of Poetry and Purpose. She was tasked with choosing the top three poems.

Washburn selected “What Can Be Spared” by Jerry Nelms as this year’s third-place finisher. “I love a poem that begins with a question, as this one does in its title,” notes Washburn. “Its opening statement, ‘She didn’t ask for much,’ immediately endears its subject to me and I am listening. … If, as has been said, poems are intimate letters to strangers, this one invites us to be friends.”

James Murphy‘s “The Sun Moves North” placed second. “This spare poem employs plain speech to offset its demands on the reader’s imagination,” says Washburn. “I’m not exactly sure what is happening … but the clarity of the speaker’s voice earns my trust, and I give myself over to experiencing the poem’s imagery. … Like all good poems, this is one to be experienced, not dissected.”

The contest’s top prize went to Mars Hill resident Guy Mead, for his poem “The Waitress and the Carpenter.” Mead notes that the poem was inspired by a true story about his wife, Sue, and himself.

“It is good to have a space set aside from your work life — a space for play, a peaceful place to relax and contemplate,” Mead says. “Play and love are important activities, but so is work. The jobs in the poem are physical and tiring, but there is a sensual, enjoyable side to them. It is an important part of any job to find its humanity. I mean really find its humanity. Is this poem about work? Is it about sex? Not really. It’s about smelling the unexpected. It’s about opening up moments in your workday and reveling in their tiny joys.”

Washburn adds: “At the heart of the poem is a mixed metaphor (‘They exhume themselves from the clenched fist of their clothing’) that somehow manages to do the work of two: invoking both the soul-crushing and almost violent nature of labor, after which an exquisite vulnerability (‘And stand naked before each other’) is introduced, along with sensory detail and just shy of sing-song rhyme that lull us, like the subjects of the poems themselves, into a kind of intimate submission before the final line seals the deal. So much to admire here. A near-perfect little poem.”

Congrats to this year’s winner and runners-up. And thanks to everyone who submitted to the contest!

The Waitress and the Carpenter

by Guy Mead

The waitress and the carpenter

Work hard all day

The work has nothing to do with them

Or the betterment of anything

they come home tired

Out of square & hungry

And if they chance to find the strength

They exhume themselves from the clenched fist of their clothing

And stand naked before each other

and squeeze the soft moment

He finds she smells like the blue plate special

And she finds he

smells of heart of pine

She is homemade pie

He is turpentine

The fine dust of sanding blocks & sifted flour

Coats their lips

And they kiss the workday away

The Sun Moves North

James Murphy

The sun moves north

or my chair moves south.

After the first thatching

to force dirt

into spring.

The creek is making

my window stay open.

The wood burns out

the last sign of heat.

It doesn’t work like this.

There is an overlap

of spring and all the others

before.

We share

light and water.

What Can Be Spared

Jerry Nelms

She didn’t ask for much.

Only for what could be spared.

A soft voice in the street.

Suppress the scream.

My few ones and her bag of coins

bought us coffee, biscuits, a warm booth

and time at the corner diner.

RESTROOMS FOR CUSTOMERS ONLY

Pay to pee.

We know the game.

We sipped, nibbled and talked about

what got us there

what could be different and

what’s next

until only coffee stains and biscuit crumbs

proved our existence.

Lights dimmed. Closing time.

We walked out

hand in hand.

The night air was fresh

without the chill of solitude.

Two souls walking.

Two breaths merging.

We don’t ask for much.

Only for what can be spared

for lives too thin

to be seen,

for voices too soft

to be heard.