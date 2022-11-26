Four of a Kind: Rachel Weisberg talks local fashion

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Rachel Weisberg is an Asheville-based fashion designer whose colorful clothing, jewelry and accessories promote ethical production and sustainability.
Xpress: Is there an upcoming fashion event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?
Weisberg: I’m a big fan of The Booth Fairy Project. Elle Erickson hosts huge, ridiculous vintage pop-ups with amazing vintage clothing and accessories. She does these pop-ups multiple times throughout the year, and it’s a weekend guaranteed to be filled with all the fashion fun you can imagine.
Outside of fashion, is there an upcoming local arts happening that you’re looking forward to?
I love all the holiday markets — I find them incredibly inspiring. Asheville has such a range of talented makers and unexpected art.
What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?
I am in the middle of working on two exciting projects. A No F***S Fashion Bullsh*t Vibe is a series of fashion-inspired paintings on wooden panels in various mediums and sizes. I’m also developing a collection for Embellish Asheville of hand-dyed long scarves.
