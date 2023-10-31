Around town: Burial Beer Co. opens new music venue on the South Slope

On Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., new music venue Eulogy goes live on the South Slope. California-based alternative indie rock band Xiu Xiu will play the first headlining performance at the club, which is owned and operated by Burial Beer Co. Asheville-based, dark post-punk band Secret Shame will open.

“Music has forever been at the heart of Burial’s immersive experiences,” says Doug Reiser, Burial co-founder and chief strategy officer. “Eulogy will provide a platform for more fluid collaboration, allowing artists to have more freedom to design their presentation, working with lighting, projection and stage formation, and often working to co-create products with our team.”

The vision of Eulogy is to offer a variety of programming, spanning all genres. “Our focus is to nurture the experimental spirit, giving a voice to the innovative underground,” says Bryce Franich, the venue’s music manager.

Eulogy is adjacent to Burial and features a full bar with 18 taps of the brewery’s beer, house-made cocktails and Visuals wine. A rooftop bar spotlighting Visuals, the company’s product line of wine, cider and aperitifs, will open in the spring.



Later this fall, “Top Chef “competitor and James Beard Award finalist Ashleigh Shanti will open her Good Hot Fish restaurant in the complex as well. The counter service fish-fry spot will feature local North Carolina seafood and other specialties.

Eulogy at Burial Beer Co. is at 10 Buxton Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/d47.

Vince Herman Band to play Asheville Music Hall

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 9 p.m., Leftover Salmon founder Vince Herman will perform at downtown’s Asheville Music Hall with his first solo album — which is the furthest thing from a solo project.

“I guess solo might be a little bit of a misnomer, as it’s a full six-piece band,” Herman laughs. Fronted by Herman on guitar, it consists of his son Silas Herman on guitar and mandolin, Nathan Graham on upright bass, Dakota Holden on pedal steel, Ian Cory on banjo and fiddle, and Lawrence Nemenz on drums.

The album is a collection of songs Herman wrote in his Nashville home during the pandemic. The sound, which is a departure from the “Salmon sound,” is more his idea of country, he says. There are bluegrass, Cajun and honky-tonk influences as well.

“It’s a thrill to be out on the road with my son,” he says, “especially doing all this brand-new material for folks to get their ears on.

“He grew up definitely not wanting to play like his dad. In his early years, it was all about Godsmack and Green Day. And then bluegrass got ahold of him at RockyGrass in Lyons, Colo. He saw kids his own age play, and those kids were Sarah Jarosz and Sam Grisman. I like to say he’s proof of evolution,” Herman laughs again.



Herman, who is currently touring with Leftover Salmon, takes the Vince Herman Band on tour during “breaks” between Leftover Salmon shows and various other side projects.

“I guess it is my happy place,” he says. “I don’t press ‘stop’ very often. And when you’re in your 60s, there’s not a lot of time left. You gotta get a lot done.”

The age-21-plus show will open with Nashville-based jam band Airshow.

Asheville Music Hall is at 31 Patton Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/d48.

Witness the ‘Power of Design’

The American Institute of Graphic Arts Asheville’s second annual design weekend returns Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5. The Power of Design, held at Mojo Coworking, will feature new creatives ranging from architects to fashion designers to printmakers.

The keynote speaker is Toren Reaves, Adobe Express community relations manager, who will present a live demonstration of the company’s new generative AI features. The event will also offer panels, comedy and workshops.

“Programs span educational, inspirational, hands-on and thought-provoking,” says Alyssa Phillips, AIGA Asheville president.

“Our theme for this year … represents a bold shift from aesthetics to impact,” says AIGA Vice President John Hornsby. “It’s about how design shapes perceptions, challenges the status quo and leaves a lasting imprint on our world.”

On Friday and Sunday, general admission will be free, while Saturday requires a ticket. Attendees are invited to wrap up the weekend with a selection of walking and bus tours of Asheville architecture, which are free but require registration.

Mojo Coworking is at 81 Broadway. To register or for more information, visit http://avl.mx/d3y .

Let it flow: paint pouring exhibit

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 6-9 p.m., Safi Martin will hold a reception and talk about her new exhibit, In the Flow, at Black Mountain’s Flood Gallery Fine Art Center. The exhibit features acrylic paint — with water and other additives — poured directly on wet canvas.

“Paint pouring challenges the traditional norms of control and perfection in art,” says Martin in a press release. “It reminds us to let go and trust in the flow of life, rather than trying to control every outcome.”

Flood Gallery Fine Art Center is at 850 Blue Ridge Road, Black Mountain. For more information, visit avl.mx/d49.



Veterans museum focuses on World War II

The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard will host A Walk through WWII History on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. The collection of stories will be presented by three World War II authors and historians, who will be joined by three local World War II veterans.

Presenters include author Alex Kershaw, who will speak about D-Day with 98-year-old George Sarros, a veteran U.S. Navy motor machinist. Author James Scott will touch on highlights from his book Target Tokyo: Jimmy Doolittle and the Raid that Avenged Pearl Harbor, while 101-year-old Joe Cooper, who served as a gunner’s mate on a ship in the Pacific, will recount spending five hours in shark-infested water after an attack during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Jonathan Jordan, author of Brothers, Rivals, Victors: Eisenhower, Patton, Bradley and the Partnership that Drove the Conquest of Europe, will tell the story of the Battle of the Bulge. Veteran P-47 pilot Ed Cottrell, also 101 years old, will recall his many near-death experiences flying 65 missions in Europe.

The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas is at 55 E. Jordan St., Brevard. For more information and registration, visit avl.mx/d4a.

— Andy Hall and Murryn Payne