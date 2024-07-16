Four of a Kind: Trevor Darden shares insights on local music scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Trevor Darden is an Asheville-based singer-songwriter.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming music event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m looking forward to The Big Secret Family Festival coming up on Sunday, July 21, at Pisgah Brewing Co., plus

Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band at Rabbit Rabbit on Saturday, Aug. 31. I made a promise to myself to see more shows this summer so I can really appreciate all the great art Asheville attracts.

Outside of music, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’m looking forward to seeing [comedian] Sarah Squirm at The Orange Peel on Wednesday, Aug. 21, because I am an admirer of classic forms of entertainment. Sarah is giving royal court jester vibes, and I’m here for it.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’ve recently started a new band called the Regents of Rhythm, which is a jazzy, funky, soulful fusion of sonic landscapes. We host a brunch every Saturday and Sunday at Sovereign Remedies, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and we are excited to start recording music as a band this summer.