Conscious Party: Arts for Life exhibition

WHAT: An exhibition and benefit for Arts for Life

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2-5 p.m.

WHERE: Grovewood Gallery, 111 Grovewood Road

WHY: Arts For Life and Grovewood Gallery are both arts-based organizations with similar core values and have engaged in multiple partnerships. With Childhood Cancer Awareness Month approaching in September, Grovewood Gallery marketing manager Ashley Van Matre saw a chance to further strengthen those bonds.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to support and bring awareness to the important work Arts For Life is doing for pediatric patients and their families in our community,” Van Matre says. “It’s also a chance for many of these talented kids to exhibit their work in a real art gallery and celebrate their creative efforts during their artists’ reception on Sept. 2.”

All artwork in the exhibition was created by Arts for Life pediatric patients who range from 5-12 years old. Rachel Zink, executive director of Arts For Life, is curating the exhibition, and Grovewood Gallery is providing display space and installing the show.

“We also asked The Hop if they would provide ice cream for the opening reception, which they kindly agreed to do,” Van Matre says.

The children’s artwork will be available to view through Sunday, Sept. 17, in the gallery’s first-floor room dedicated to rotating exhibitions. All framed artwork for this exhibition will be available for a $50 or $100 donation, depending on the piece, and will remain on display after being sold. 100 percent of proceeds from the collection benefit Arts for Life, as will 10 percent of all gallery sales from the exhibition’s opening day.

The opening reception for the exhibition of artwork by Arts for Life pediatric patients takes place from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Grovewood Gallery. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Sept. 17. Free to attend. grovewood.com