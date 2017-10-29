Conscious Party: Asheville Butoh Collective

WHAT: An evening of sushi, sake and live performance to benefit the Asheville Butoh Collective’s 2018 season

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Revolve at RAMP Studios South, 821 Riverside Drive, No. 179

WHY: Asheville Butoh Collective’s 2018 season is all mapped out with a trio of events exploring the post-World War II Japanese dance form. Among them is the 12th Asheville Butoh Festival, which is being moved from its traditional April dates to October to accommodate the schedules of special guest dancers Seisaku and Yuri Nagaoko, who are flying in from Tokyo.

“That’s the longest-running Butoh festival anywhere in the U.S. and probably anywhere in the world,” says Julie Becton Gillum, founder and director of the of festival.

Also part of the season are two late April performances of Dirt, Dreams and Death, an evening of solo works by Gillum, Jenni Cockrell and Constance Humphries at Revolve at RAMP Studios South. And in March, dancer Mari Osanai will lead a workshop on movement modality related to Butoh, which Gillum notes is more focused on general wellness and is particularly helpful for older dancers.

To fund these endeavors, the collective will host an event at Revolve on Friday, Nov. 3. Attendees are invited to snack on sushi and sake and take in performances by ABC members Gillum, Cockrell and Humphries.

“It will be an improvisation, loosely based on the concept [of the Dirt, Dreams and Death show] because the pieces aren’t finished yet,” Gillum says.

All contributions go toward the collective’s $3,000 full-season goal, which supports such production costs as music commissions, set design fees, construction materials, lighting, seat rental, costumes, props and administration and publicity costs.

The Asheville Butoh Collective fundraiser takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at Revolve at RAMP Studios South. Admission by donation. www.revolveavl.org