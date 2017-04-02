Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding. Each week, Xpress highlights notable Western North Carolina crowdsourcing initiatives that may inspire readers to become new faces in the crowd.

Burners and BBQ mural event

In addition to promoting the River Arts District as a cultural destination, the fourth annual Burners and BBQ event will “celebrate grafitti, street art and muralism by giving our community the gift of public art,” according to organizer and muralist Ian Wilkinson. From Friday to Sunday, May 19-21, he’ll welcome 30-50 unpaid artists from across the country to collaborate on one mural located on Foundy Street — a spot Wilkinson says should help unite the area’s existing paintings. “By bringing these artists together and executing a project of this scope and quality, we hope to provide our city with art that inspires others to do the same and specifically gives Asheville’s youth something ambitious they can aspire to,” Wilkinson says. “As always, we welcome our community to come watch the muralists in action.” The Wedge Brewery and 12 Bones will have their new locations on Foundy Street open throughout the weekend, selling food and drinks to spectators. The brewery will also host an artist meet and greet with a DJ on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m., and The Grail Movie House will screen graffitti documentary Can’t Be Stopped on Saturday, May 20, at 9:30 p.m., in conjunction with the event. Wilkinson aims to raise $8,500 to supply contributing artists with equipment and materials.

Photo from the Burners and BBQ campaign page

Better Dads Festival

On Saturday, June 17 (Father’s Day weekend), from noon to 9:30 p.m., the ManKind Project USA will host Asheville’s inaugural Better Dads Festival at Pack Square Park. “We recognize the need, in today’s world, for mature, responsible and constructive male behavior,” reads a description of the event. “By creating safe and supportive spaces to look at our deeper selves, we enable each other to make better choices and become better partners, husbands, fathers and sons. … The Better Dads Festival welcomes men, women and children from Asheville’s diverse communities to come explore and celebrate.” Musical acts, including Lyric (whose father is her backing bassist), David LaMotte and Billy Jonas will perform at the event, as will storytellers and speakers. Additional activities include dancing, games, costumes, drumming, crafts, poetry and a “dress your dad” photo booth. Sharing circles will facilitate deeper discussions. Since all of the festival’s staff are volunteers, event founder Alan Kay aims to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of entertainment and activities at the park.

