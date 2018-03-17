Kids Issue 2018: Food waste

Editor’s note: This essay and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”

Munch, munch. Open, throw, close. This is how it goes

Every morning and the night. All should be free to eat without a fight

Food waste is not great. Go and fill someone’s plate

Eat it up or when you’re through, compost it or give it to someone new!

— Katie Conklin

Fourth grade

The Learning Community School