Kids Issue 2018: Food waste

Editor’s note: This essay and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”
Munch, munch. Open, throw, close. This is how it goes
Every morning and the night. All should be free to eat without a fight
Food waste is not great. Go and fill someone’s plate
Eat it up or when you’re through, compost it or give it to someone new!
— Katie Conklin
Fourth grade
The Learning Community School
