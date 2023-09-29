Four of a Kind: Clint Bowman talks local poetry scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Clint Bowman is a Black Mountain-based poet and the co-founder of the Dark City Poets Society.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming poetry event happening in the Asheville area that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m really excited about the Black Mountain Library’s upcoming reading with N.C. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green, on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Any chance to see and hear Jaki is something to look forward to.

Outside of poetry, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I can’t wait for Burial’s Burnpile Festival at Forestry Camp on Saturday, Oct. 14. They knocked this year’s music lineup out of the park with MJ Lenderman, Deer Tick and S.G. Goodman. Add 50-plus breweries to the mix and that’s one hell of an event.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’m currently working on publishing the Dark City Poets Society’s first anthology. I’m really excited about this project because it involves 26 local poets who have helped make the DCPS — and our poetry community — so strong and creative.