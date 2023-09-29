Four of a Kind: Clint Bowman talks local poetry scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Clint Bowman. Photo by B Bowman

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Clint Bowman is a Black Mountain-based poet and the co-founder of the Dark City Poets Society.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming poetry event happening in the Asheville area that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m really excited about the Black Mountain Library’s upcoming reading with N.C. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green, on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Any chance to see and hear Jaki is something to look forward to.

Outside of poetry, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I can’t wait for Burial’s Burnpile Festival at Forestry Camp on Saturday, Oct. 14. They knocked this year’s music lineup out of the park with MJ Lenderman, Deer Tick and S.G. Goodman. Add 50-plus breweries to the mix and that’s one hell of an event.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’m currently working on publishing the Dark City Poets Society’s first anthology. I’m really excited about this project because it involves 26 local poets who have helped make the DCPS — and our poetry community — so strong and creative.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.