Around town: Local musicians pay tribute to John Prine

A deep love for the music of late Americana artist John Prine is something Chuck and Gill Knott shared in common when they first met in 2017. The husband-and-wife duo, known as the Knotty G’s, will host their second annual tribute to Prine on his birthday, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at The Grey Eagle.
Celebrating John Prine with The Knotty G’s, an all-ages, partially seated show, will also feature local heavy hitters Felix Pastorius, Lyndsay Pruett, Jackson Dulaney, Daniel Combs, Jeff Sipe and other special guests.
Prine’s music has become a staple of the Knotty G’s’ repertoire, and during the pandemic, they hosted a livestream on social media called “Gospel Sundays,” which also included a lot of his songs. After his death, says Chuck, they wanted to throw a party in appreciation of Prine’s songwriting in Asheville with some of their favorite musicians. “Gill pitched the idea to The Grey Eagle. … We couldn’t think of a better room in Asheville to play such revered songs, as it’s the perfect balance of a listening room that can turn into a hootenanny at the drop of a hat.”
“We’ve got some sparse and emotional arrangements in the works and some reworking of some songs that we think will tickle a lot of folks’ fancies,” says Gill. “We’ve also really beefed up our lineup of special guests this year to feature some totally different tones. We’ve got some bluesy stuff, some searing lead players coming in, and we’ve even got a horn section joining in on some really funky arrangements of some of our favorite upbeat songs of John’s.”
Chuck adds that they’re thrilled with the house band, including the new addition of drummer Jeff Sipe. “Talking about music with him is just the most enlivening thing.”
American highway gospel musician K.M. Fuller of the group Gold Rose will open the evening on the venue’s patio with Prine songs as well as originals.
The Grey Eagle is at 185 Clingman Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/d19.
A play on marriage
A new play from local playwright David Brendan Hopes and director Steven Samuels, Ben & Angela, will debut at the BeBe Theater on Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.
The Sublime Theater production stars two Asheville actors who are also a real-life couple, Scott Fisher and Kirby Gibson.
“No matter how long people have been doing it, marriage remains a mystery,” says Hopes. “In Ben & Angela, a young couple follows the twisty, sometimes hilarious road from first infatuation through the kinks and perils of living life together for the long haul.”
“Plays about true love tend to be … icky,” says Samuels. “Ben & Angela is anything but. … There’s darkness, yes, but it rises toward the light.”
The show runs Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 5-21, 7:30 p.m.
The BeBe Theatre is at 20 Commerce St. For more information, visit avl.mx/d1b.
The Tracey Morgan Gallery will host its second Write Night on Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. The event, created by writer Elaine Bleakney, invites up to 50 attendees to choose a work in the gallery and spend a quiet 30 minutes writing about it.
“Visual art is often a strong source of inspiration for me,” says Bleakney. “There are experiences of awe in viewing another person’s visual work. I wanted to create a place for that in a gallery, to formalize it a bit as an alternative to a reception and give introverts a chance to engage in ekphrasis together.”
Bleakney says she reached out to Tracey Morgan because she features so many local artists. “The embroidered textiles she has up right now by Orly Cogan are wild, layered, hot, weird — perfect for storytelling. And for more lyrical souls, Cole Caswell‘s tintypes cast gorgeous opportunities for interaction in the back room. I can’t wait for anyone with a notebook and pen to write with us on Oct. 6.”
The Tracey Morgan Gallery is at 188 Coxe Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/d1g.
Community fundraiser for carjacking victim
A benefit show and silent auction for Teresa Ramsay, a mail carrier who was the victim of a Sept. 5 carjacking in Mars Hill, will be held Thursday, Oct 5, 6-11 p.m., at the Mars Theatre Brewing Co.
The event will feature live music from 3 Little Birds, The Cinners, Generous Electric, Dirty Dawg and the White Oak Splits, as well as locally donated items available for purchase.
Ramsay, who was shot while delivering mail, is currently recovering from serious injuries. All proceeds will go toward assisting her and her family.
Jammie McHone, organizer of the benefit and Ramsay’s best friend, says that Ramsay is grateful for the support. “She continues to be inspired by the outpouring of love from her community,” says McHone.
Mars Theatre Brewing Co. is at 70 N. Main St., Mars Hill. For more information, visit avl.mx/d1a.
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium FAQs
A new FAQ page addressing the renovations at the historic Thomas Wolfe Auditorium was launched on ArtsAVL’s website last month.
Questions were collected from the community at ArtsAVL’s first town hall, held on Aug. 21. The page will be updated as plans progress for the auditorium, and questions and comments are still being accepted.
Maintenance needs have obliged the venue to temporarily reduce its operating capacity, resulting in revenue losses and questions about future performances.
The Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center is at 87 Haywood St. Visit the FAQ page at avl.mx/d1h.
